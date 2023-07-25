VFW Auxiliary Post 1865 will hold a free fundraising event at R’Noggin Brewing Co. Saturday for Patriot K9s of Wisconsin.

The event, starting at noon and running until 4 p.m. at R’Noggin, 6521 120th Ave., will feature live music, a food truck and 50/50 raffle. Proceeds from the raffle will go to Patriot K9s.

Auxiliary Senior Vice President Jim Martin said they’ve held fundraising events in the past, but this was the first for Patriot K9s, which educates and trains service dogs for veterans.

“Our job as an auxiliary is to help veterans, and help people who help veterans,” Martin said.

Service dogs can have a wide variety of benefits, whether combatting anxiety, nightmares or providing compassion, but their training and feeding is expensive.

VFW Auxiliary Post 1865 Secretary Kim Bruns said they hope to raise as much money as they can for the organization.

“We’re just looking forward to it,” Bruns said. “So many people are donating their time and money.”

Direct donations can be made to Patriot K9s of Wisconsin, 7333 Stewart Ave., Wausau, Wis. Following the fundraiser starting at 5 p.m. and going until 9 p.m. will be performances from Liam Nugent, with special guest Craig Veltri.