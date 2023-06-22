BRISTOL — A team of AmeriCorps National Civilian Community Corps volunteers collaborated with the Pringle Nature Center and the Kenosha County Division of Parks in hopes to increase the engagement of visitors and accessibility for individuals with mobility differences at Bristol Woods County Park.

The park is located at 9800 County Highway MB in Bristol.

Liz Alvey, naturist for Pringle Nature Center, said since it’s the 25th anniversary of the facility they’ve been thinking whether they’ve been fulfilling their mission: putting people in touch with nature.

BRISTOL WOODS COUNTY PARK The AmeriCorps NCCC “Aspen 2” team worked to expand features offered at the nature playground at the Bristol Woods County Park. They created a…

“We’ve been noticing over the years that some of our programs and amenities in the park are not accessible for everyone. We want everybody to be able to take advantage of the park in some capacity,” Alvey said.

Because of this and being a smaller organization, Alvey said they decided to apply for an AmeriCorps group. The “Aspen 2” team was assigned to the park with three objectives to increase the amenities and accessibility of Bristol Woods County Park: expanding and maintaining the nature playground, removing invasive species and expanding the trails.

Megan Pruitt, team leader for the AmeriCorps group, said in terms of the trails, they used to be six feet wide, but their team is expanding them to 10.

“This makes the trails generally more accessible and it makes it easier for them to maintain the parks because they’ll be able to get larger vehicles through it,” Pruitt said.

Alvey said by expanding the trails, if people have mobility issues or use a wheelchair, it will be easier to use them. She said the center is trying to get an outdoor wheelchair through Access Ability Wisconsin for people to rent for free to use on their trails or bring to another park.

“When we get everything set up with our partnership with the outdoor wheelchair, hopefully we’ll see the benefits of people being able to hike on the trails who maybe couldn’t before,” Alvey said.

Pruitt said working alongside the Pringle Nature Center has been “really awesome.” She said although this is their team’s second project this year, it’s really the first time getting outside to get their hand’s dirty.

“It’s been awesome doing a variety of things,” Pruitt said. “We’re not just stuck doing one thing all day.”

Pruitt said it’s also been great getting to work close to the community. She said kids will come up to them and ask, “What are you doing?” And when people on the trails pass by they’ll tell them, “Good work.”

Pruitt said her favorite part about working on the Bristol Woods County Park is seeing the difference from when they started to where they are now, such as how they have removed invasive plants.

“A lot of native wildflowers have actually sprung up in the area,” Pruitt said. “You can just see a tangible impact.”

Molly Smith, team member with the Aspen 2, said she was most excited about this project for the invasive species removal because of the garlic mustard plants that grow in the Midwest.

“You can make garlic mustard pesto out of it,” Smith said. “Which is awesome. So I was super stoked about that. I was able to make pest for the team.

On top of the invasive species removal, Smith said she’s really passionate about environmental education, so working on projects to get kids into nature “has been awesome.”

One of the projects, Smith said encourages families and children into nature is the nature playground. She said the team has been building a birds nest, painting the mud kitchen and creating a sensory garden for the playground.

The Aspen 2 will finish their wok in the park June 27. Members of the community can help assist the project June 24, on their last volunteer work day, from 9 a.m. to noon.

“I’m excited to see the progress we’ve made. And I’m excited to see where that goes after we leave, how much people are enjoying the nature playground, or how the expansion of the trails has really benefited the park and the community,” Smith said.