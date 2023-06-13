It’s a busy week of Juneteenth celebrations in Kenosha, culminating Saturday with a festival, award and recognition ceremony, and the return of Kenosha’s Black Wall Street Market.

Wednesday

The Juneteenth Community Giveback will be Wednesday, noon-1:30 p.m., at Lincoln Park, 6900 18th Ave. The volunteer event will distribute community resources, hygiene items, food and household supplies benefiting the Lincoln, Brass and Uptown communities.

Later that day will be the judging for Mr. and Miss Teen Juneteenth, at the Boys & Girls Club of Kenosha, 1330 52nd St., starting at 6 p.m. A panel of judges, including Miss Kenosha Willow Newell, will interview four contestants, with the winner announced during Saturday’s event.

Thursday

Thursday, 3-8 p.m. will be the Juneteenth Homecoming, at the Todd Wehr Center at Carthage College. The event is open to the public and all students are invited to join and celebrate.

The homecoming will feature Black Greek organization representatives, a meet and greet with Historically Black Colleges and Universities students and alumni, scholarship preparation and additional resources.

Friday

Friday afternoon, at Lincoln Park,6900 18th Ave., local poets will gather for the third annual Poetry in the Park event, 3-6 p.m.

Saturday

The main Juneteenth event this year will come Saturday, at 1345 52nd Street and 13th Court, starting at 11:30 a.m. and running until 6 p.m. The celebration event will feature a Black Wall Street Market, featuring numerous local Black business owners and vendors.

Alvin Owens, an event organizer and local business owner, invited the Kenosha community to “get to know their neighbors.”

“Everyone is welcome to come out and celebrate our history,” Owens said. “We want people to celebrate with us.”

An awards and recognition ceremony will be held at 2 p.m., honoring the legacies of local leaders and organizations, including Kenneth Smith of Kenz Smooth Cutz Barbershop, Tony Moore of Birds of a Feather Agency and Kenosha Ballers and Bertile Cotton of Second Baptist Church

Starting at 8 a.m. at the Pennoyer Park Band Shell, 3601 7th Ave., is The Strength in Her Stride Breast Cancer Awareness Walk. The 1.3 mile walk will end at the Juneteenth festival space on 52nd Street and 13th Court.

Pre-registration is $20, registration on-site is $25. Both come with t-shirts and a swag bag.

Monday

The inaugural Juneteenth official dedication will be Monday at Civic Park in Downtown Kenosha, noon-1 p.m.

More information about local Juneteenth events can be found online at juneteenthkenosha.my.canva.site.