PADDOCK LAKE — Ongoing construction and renovation projects at Westosha Central High School are coming to a close as the 2023-24 school year approaches.

Westosha District Administrator John Gendron said the projects will be 90% done when the school year begins. The new competition gym and the library will receive finishing touches in the fall.

“We will probably be 90% complete on the first day of school,” Gendron said. “Our focus here is to get the individual classrooms and hallways done.”

Delays in construction were due, generally, to supply chain issues.

“Our goal was Sept. 1. We’re about two weeks behind that and that was just that the flooring for the gym was delayed,” Gendron said.

Renovation and construction projects include a new gymnasium, cafeteria/commons, auditorium, locker rooms and fitness center. Renovations to the kitchen, library, offices, family and consumer sciences classrooms and band and choir rooms were also included in the approved projects, along with relocating art and adult education classrooms, updating classrooms and repairing parking lots, drives and Falcon Way.

Construction commenced in May 2022, after the district voters approved a $39.6 million referendum in April 2021.

Gendron said the project is under budget, so the district will have the option to consider more additions to the school as students, staff and others settle into the new spaces.

For people who want to see the outcome of the construction and renovations, Gendron said there will be an opening ceremony tentatively set for Nov.5. Speeches are slated before tours are given to visitors.