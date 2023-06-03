As the sun continued to set and nearly 260 graduates from Westosha Central High School's class of 2023 crossed the stage, the sounds of cheering and applause from family, friends and loved ones only grew more intense.

The graduation ceremony was so packed, the stadium was completely full- forcing people to sit on the track and stand on the stairs.

The band set the mood for the night, kicking the ceremony off to the song "Lets Groove Tonight" by Earth, Wind and Fire.

Senior Katie Bergmann continued that excitement into her speech as the senior class speaker. She discussed the ways she and the rest of her class have evolved from scared first-years to young adults, excited to navigate their futures, just as the classes before them were.

"In many ways, we're no different than those before us. We've all sat in the cafeteria babbling on about our current crush while our friend rushes to finish their homework before the bell rings," Bergmann said in her speech.

Coming into high school, Bergmann said in her speech that she was "obsessed with the cliches." She said she wanted to be homecoming queen, date the quarterback on the football team, be the varsity cheer captain, have a 4.0 GPA, be president of every organization and end every day satisfied.

Bergmann said although some of her original goals she had mapped out for herself were more or less accomplished, she found that the best moments of her high school career were outside of those cliches.

"Our world is constantly changing and evolving," Bergmann said in her speech. "Evolve with it and prove to this world that our graduating class means business. Although each one of us has varying goals ... we must not settle for the status quo. Keep pushing to be the greatest this world has ever seen."

When asked what inspired Bergmann while writing her speech, she said thought about ways she could relate her message to her entire class. She tried to think of experiences they may have shared not only in the class of 2023, but also in previous classes.

After the graduates crossed the stage and diplomas were handed out, there was one final speaker- their class president, Taya Witt. Witt's speech consisted of the theme of "not knowing." She said she chose this theme because this was the year of not knowing for herself.

"Our four years were marked by many events, each unique to all of us. If you're like me, it was marked by many years of not knowing," Witt said. "My grandparents, parents, aunts and uncles would ask me repeatedly 'where are you going to college?" And many times I simply said 'I don't know.'"

Witt said those same people continued to push her- asking her "what are you going to major in?" To which she said she'd tell them "I don't know" to that question and many other similar ones revolving around her future.

Now, Witt said she's become okay with not knowing. She said that "I don't know" will change into "I'm now headed to the University of Tennessee Knoxville in the fall and majoring in biology ... but who knows, that might change."

As Witt concluded her speech, the class of 2023 threw their caps in the air and closed out their final chapter of their high school career.

For Natali Cruz, class of 2023 graduate, she said now she feels like she has more freedom. She said the freedom to go on a road trip, take more classes or enroll in higher education, regardless, she feels like she has more options.

"I'm very proud of myself and anybody can do it. My cap says it," Cruz said. "It's a great feeling and anybody should feel proud of themselves."