This 2023 Kenosha County Fair, with a theme of "Barnyard Mardi Gras," will feature many of the events activities fair visitors have expected over the years.

KENOSHA COUNTY FAIR 2023 The Kenosha County Fair has upgraded seating for the grandstand from wooden bleachers to metal with seatbacks. The improvement is just one exa…

Coming back are the Fairest of the Fair contest, pedal tractor pull, hay bale throwing, and children's parade, among others.

But the fair is also incorporating new aspects this year. Former Fair Manager Denise Zirbel said it's important for the fair to keep up traditions while moving forward.

The fair returns Aug. 16-20 at the county fairgrounds at 30820 111th St., Wilmot.

Jennifer Hesse accepted the position of fair manager in May, but Zirbel, manager for the past eight years, has stayed on during the transition this summer.

"I believe one of the reasons people come back to the fair is because we offer some traditions like the pig and duck racing," Zirbel said. "There are things that people cherish."

Zirbel, however, is equally excited about new elements being introduced at the 2023 County Fair, including new bleachers for their grandstand events.

Previously, the fair had wooden bleachers built in 1972. They were not easily accessible for handicapped visitors. New aluminum bleachers with seat backs have increased handicapped capacity. The structure uses repurposed seats from a NASCAR track that was being torn down and installed them on a new steel underframe.

"They were just becoming so old that they needed to be upgraded, and to updating our handicap accessibility is something that we try to be cognizant of," Zirbel said.

One of the shows getting an upgrade at the grandstand is the rodeo. The Big Hat Rodeo coming to the fair this year will be quite a bit larger in scope.

"We're having a bigger and better rodeo this year," Hesse said.

There will also be an upgraded camping site. Although the camping grounds aren't for the general public, the capacity has been increased from from 68 spots to 112 for exhibitors and vendors and have "all new electric and all new water hook-ups."

"Mostly it's for people who have animals here because they get up and they do chores for their animals," Zirbel said.

There will also be new food vendors, including: All Things Jerky, Chocolate Moonshine, Sky Mountain Kettle Corn, T&N's Eggroll House and the 3 Amiga's.

A new daily show will be featured this year new daily, Zirbel compared The Ninja Experience. to the television show "American Ninja Warrior."

"They have some audience participation and they have contestants go through all of the crazy courses," Zirbel said.

The fair will hold a scarecrow contest this year and invites visitor to create their own scarecrow by Aug. 15 and compete to win cash prizes.

And as the days move on, the new and former fair manager said they feel well prepared. Hesse said: "Both Denise and I said the other day that we're surprised that it's only five weeks away and that we're not really stressed about it."