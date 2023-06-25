Although Willow Newell, Miss Kenosha, did not place in the semi-finals of the Miss Wisconsin 2023 competition this past weekend in Oshkosh, she said she still feels proud of herself for how she competed.

"I felt like the best reward was feeling like my best self all week," Newell said.

During the preliminary talent competition, Newell sang "A Change In Me" from "Beauty and the Beast."

Her favorite part about competing for the Miss Wisconsin title was being able to meet all of the other contestants. She said she got to room with Miss Door County and she felt "really connected" to everyone since they spend a lot of individual time together.

She said it was also great seeing several former Miss Wisconsin title winners and hearing their experiences. Newell said it gave her more inspiration to make the most of the time she has with her title of Miss Kenosha.

"Being on the stage for the 60th anniversary of Miss Wisconsin in Oshkosh was a once in a lifetime experience," Newell said.

Despite the end of the competition phase, Newell said her work isn't. As a city title holder, she said it's her goal to continue diversifying the organization and making it more accessible to different people.

Newell was named Miss Kenosha Feb. 18 on her first attempt for the tittle. She is the first Black woman to hold the title of Miss Kenosha.

Lila Szyryj of Madison was named Miss Wisconsin Saturday night at Oshkosh West High School's Alberta Kimball Civil Auditorium.

"I was really excited to compete and I'm still excited about the competition," Newell said. "I'm grateful for the friends I've made and all the sponsors I had."