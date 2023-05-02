Thousands of dedicated middle and high school student musicians from across the state are preparing for the Wisconsin School Music Association State Solo & Ensemble Festivals.

UW-Parkside will host the event on Saturday, 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. It is free and open to the public.

"The WSMA State Music Festival is an enriching experience for all participants, both performers and their supporters,” said Donna Hewitt, Festival Manager for UW-Parkside. “It is also an opportunity for our music program to showcase our facilities and emphasize how much we value and support the efforts of our school music colleagues, their students and their families.”

Students must earn a “starred first” rating in Class A (which consists of the most difficult music) at a WSMA District Music Festival to qualify for WSMA State Music Festivals. The participants, in grades 6-12, can choose from a variety of instrumental and vocal solo and ensemble categories for their performances in district festivals throughout the state.

Over the past six months, WSMA has held over 140 such events, involving more participants than any other student activity.

“We are extremely committed to providing Wisconsin students access to programs like WSMA State Solo & Ensemble Festivals that contribute to a well-rounded education. This state’s musical youth continue to demonstrate their exceptional growth and achievement through these and other opportunities facilitated by our exceptional music educators,” said WSMA Executive Director Laurie Fellenz.

Nine other university campuses will host performances by more than 11,000 students, making this event one of the largest of its kind in the nation. UW-Milwaukee, UW-Oshkosh, UW-Platteville and UW-Whitewater held festivals on April 29. Cardinal Stritch University, UW-Eau Claire, UW-Green Bay, UW-La Crosse and UW-Stevens Point festivals will be held on May 6. An evening Jazz Festival will take place on May 5 at UW-Green Bay.

Learn more about WSMA State Music Festivals and other programs by visiting wsmamusic.org. Festival information, including schedules and results, will be posted as available.