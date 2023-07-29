Robert Yee first began serving Chinese food out of a bar kitchen in 1955, opening his own restaurant — Yee's Oriental Inn — in 1958. A former U.S. Army cook during the Korean War, Robert Yee had come to America from China in 1935.

He returned to China in 1947 to marry May Chung, who had to remain in China because of government restrictions. She remained in China for more than a decade trying to escape to join her husband.

As the family story goes, her third attempt landed her in trouble with guards, and only a phone call saved her life; as the wife of an American soldier, she had to be let go.

She joined her husband in Kenosha in 1959, helping run his business, Yee's Oriental Inn, 5030 Sixth Ave. It was an adventurous start to a family business that continued for another 64 years.

Last week, Kenosha residents young and old were surprised to spot an online notice; Yee’s was for sale.

End of an era

After 65 years (68 counting the three years Robert Yee spent serving Chinese food from that bar kitchen), the Kenosha favorite has ended and era. Second generation owner William "Willy" Yee is ready to retire.

For now, Yee’s remains open with no closing date set, but it’s the beginning of the end.

“It’s time,” Yee said, sitting at the bar Thursday. “I’ve been doing this since I was 14. That’s close to 50 years.”

Born in Racine but raised and educated in Kenosha, Yee is a Kenoshan, through and through. An avid bowler and former football player, his bar is decorated with trophies, photos and other memorabilia of his lifetime in Kenosha and decades of running the restaurant.

Spaces not taken up by photos are filled with “Best of Kenosha” awards, including for 2023.

Yee, one of five children, inherited the business from his mother and father in the early 2000s. When his own two children got older, they expressed different interests. He recalled his daughter realizing how much work running a restaurant was.

“When she turned 18, she said, ‘I don’t want to do this anymore.’ My wife told her to go to college, get her education, and do what she wanted.”

Both of the Yee kids went to college, starting their own careers.

Now 62, Yee said he wants to be able to enjoy his retirement by traveling with his wife. He recalled their trip to the Great Wall of China, seeing older vacationing couples struggling to move.

“As you get older, you start losing things, your agility,” Yee said. “I’ve got a bucket list. Paris, Hawaii.”

As of Friday, the property and business were still for sale, $1.8 million for the restaurant, along with apartments, a house, garage and parking lot.

Yee said he hopes the next owners will keep the restaurant running. He said he plans to offer a transition period to train staff and advice on how to run the longtime business.

“It’s going to be tough to lose it, but it’s time to move on. It’s a different chapter in your life,” Yee said.

Downtown Kenosha

It’s been an eventful half-century for Yee working in the heart of Downtown Kenosha.

“When American Motors moved out, it became a ghost town,” Yee recalled. “But then they started building condos, they built the museum, people started coming in. The summers are a lot better, foot traffic is a lot better.

Then came COVID and the summer of 2020, difficult times for many businesses. Yee said since reopening after the pandemic, he has seen business largely return.

Through it all, the interior has remained almost untouched for more than 50 years, Yee said. Sitting among the classic décor, it feels for all the world as if a "Mad Men" Don Draper could stroll through the door at any moment and order beef chop suey.

“It’s been like this since ’69. We didn’t do any remodeling except a new floor and the panels,” Yee said.

After the announcement of the realty listing, Yee said he was taken aback by the responses from people. Online, customers going back decades shared personal stories. One person’s parents had met while working there. Another had her husband pick up takeout food every time she was pregnant and deliver it to his wife in the hospital.

And many people praised the egg rolls. Fearing the business was closing soon, customers have flooded the restaurant to enjoy a meal and speak with Yee, who reassures them that any changes are still down the line.

“We normally roll 1,500 egg rolls a week,” Yee said. “We’ve only been open three days and we’re rolling egg rolls again.”

But with the end in sight, he wanted to express his gratitude to the many customers who had supported the restaurant over the decades. It was a simple pleasure to cook for people, Yee said.

“All these years I was cooking, I would make the food and it seemed like people were happy with the way we made it,” Yee said. “Just the joy of people saying thank you for making dinner was really good.”

While he’ll miss seeing his regulars, he doesn’t plan to become a hermit, and old friends will likely be able to spot him at the bowling alley.

“Time moves on, we have to start another chapter in life. You can’t sit still,” Yee said.