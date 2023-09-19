Cleveland Browns star running back Nick Chubb will undergo surgery on his left knee after suffering a gruesome season-ending injury in Monday night’s loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers.

A four-time Pro Bowler in six seasons, Chubb got hurt when Steelers safety Minkah Fitzpatrick tackled him low on a carry in the second quarter. The impact buckled the same knee Chubb injured in 2015 at Georgia and had reconstructed.

Coach Kevin Stefanski confirmed Tuesday that Chubb’s season is over. He did not provide any specifics on the severity of the injury or when he’ll have the operation.

The 27-year-old Chubb was taken off on a cart and transported to a Pittsburgh hospital for precaution. He was released and returned to Cleveland to undergo an MRI.

The Browns (1-1) now need to regroup and proceed without one of their best players. Quiet and unassuming, Chubb is perhaps the most respected player on Cleveland’s roster. He sets the tone with his work ethic and business-like demeanor.

After Chubb went down, quarterback Deshaun Watson and Cleveland’s offense struggled for extended stretches in the 26-22 loss, the Browns’ 20th consecutive regular-season defeat in Pittsburgh.

One of the few bright spots on a somber evening was backup running back Jerome Ford, who will now step in for Chubb.

A second-year back from Cincinnati, Ford replaced Chubb and rushed for 106 yards on 16 carries, a 6.6 yard average. Ford had a 69-yard run and caught a 3-yard TD pass one play after Chubb’s injury.

Stefanski said Ford will be the featured back going forward, and that the Browns are exploring adding another running back.

“You don’t replace Nick Chubb,” he said. “Great players in the league, you look around, they go out. It’s always not one person that replaces a player of his caliber, so everybody’s got to do a little bit more, got to do a little bit more everywhere.

“We will look at options there in terms of who we bring in.”

Carolina Panthers linebacker Shaq Thompson has a broken right leg and is expected to miss the remainder of the season, according to coach Frank Reich.

Thompson underwent surgery on Tuesday to fix a fractured fibula he sustained in the first quarter of Carolina’s 20-17 loss to the New Orleans Saints on Monday night.

The Minnesota Vikings signed former Denver guard Dalton Risner on Tuesday to try to shore up what has been a problematic position for several seasons.

Risner visited the Vikings for a workout during training camp. Drafted in the second round out of Kansas State in 2019, Risner started 62 games in four years for the Broncos. He became a free agent and had been unsigned.

To make room on the active roster, the Vikings placed tackle Oli Udoh on injured reserve with a torn quadriceps tendon he suffered in the team’s most recent game at Philadelphia.

The NFL has filed a grievance against the NFL Players Association, alleging that union leaders, including President JC Tretter, have advised running backs to “consider feigning or exaggerating injuries” to help increase their leverage in contract negotiations.

The grievance was filed on Sept. 11 and will be reviewed by an arbitrator.

In a memo sent to the league’s management council executive committee and obtained by The Associated Press, the NFL said the union made the suggestion to running backs during a Zoom meeting before the season.

Any player who took the union’s advice and faked an injury would be violating the collective bargaining agreement, the league argued.

Giants star running back Saquon Barkley and Raiders All-Pro Josh Jacobs refused to sign their $10.1 million franchise tags and were unhappy about not getting long-term contracts.

Colts RB Jonathan Taylor has been involved in a contract dispute and was placed on the physically unable to perform list to start the season because he’s recovering from offseason ankle surgery.