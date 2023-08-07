Green Bay Packers outside linebacker Rashan Gary took a step forward in his return from a torn anterior cruciate ligament by getting activated from the physically unable to perform list.

Packers coach Matt LaFleur said before Monday’s practice that Gary is getting activated. LaFleur noted that Gary will be doing mostly individual work Monday and won't be participating in any team drills.

Gary, 25, had six sacks and seven tackles for loss in nine games last season before tearing the ACL in his right knee Nov. 6 during a 15-9 loss at Detroit. He had at least one sack in each of the Packers’ first four games.

Although the 2019 first-round pick from Michigan missed nearly half the season in 2022, his six sacks still ranked second on the team, behind Preston Smith’s 8 1/2.

• The Green Bay Packers narrowed their backup quarterback competition Sunday by releasing Danny Etling.

Etling’s release leaves starter Jordan Love, rookie Sean Clifford and reigning USFL MVP Alex McGough as the only three quarterbacks on the roster. Love, a 2020 first-round pick from Utah State, is entering his first season as the Packers’ starting quarterback following the trade of four-time MVP Aaron Rodgers to the New York Jets.

Etling was on Green Bay’s practice squad for all of the 2022 season and part of the 2021 season. He played collegiately for Purdue from 2013-14 and for LSU from 2016-17.

• Cleveland's defensive line depth is suddenly a concern as second-year ends Alex Wright and Isaiah Thomas could miss significant time for the Browns with knee injuries.

Before Monday's practice, coach Kevin Stefanski revealed both injuries while providing few other details or a timetable for recovery. Stefanski did say the injuries could stretch into the regular season, which begins Sept. 10 against Cincinnati.

Stefanski said one of the ends was injured in Thursday night's Hall of Fame game against the New York Jets and the other was hurt “before” that.

Wright and Thomas are listed as Cleveland's respective Nos. 4 and 5 ends behind All-Pro Myles Garrett, Za’Darius Smith and Ogbo Okoronkwo.

• Veteran safety John Johnson is returning to the Los Angeles Rams after two seasons in Cleveland.

Johnson has agreed to terms and will officially rejoin the Rams' roster after passing a physical Monday. He was at training camp Sunday at UC Irvine as an observer.

Johnson should provide much-needed experience and playmaking ability to the Rams' defense, which is projected to be one of the NFL's least-experienced groups around Aaron Donald. Los Angeles has parted ways with six of its top seven tacklers from last season in various cost-cutting moves, including the free-agent departures of starting safeties Taylor Rapp and Nick Scott.

Johnson was a third-round draft pick by the Rams in 2017, and he earned a starting job as a rookie. He was a key component of the Rams' defense during their first Super Bowl season under coach Sean McVay in the 2018-19 season, and he was Los Angeles' leading tackler in 2020 after missing much of 2019 because of an injury.