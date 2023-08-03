The Nurses Foundation of Racine has awarded five scholarships to area nursing students for the 2023-24 academic year.

Nursing students from Racine, Kenosha and Walworth counties are eligible to apply for the scholarships, which have been provided annually by the NFR since 1982.

The following nursing students were recipients of NFR and named scholarships: Payton Matson attending Carroll College received the Carol and John Francis Memorial Scholarship; MacKenzie Ruth attending the University of Wisconsin-Parkside, Somers, received the St. Luke's alumni scholarship, the Mary Alice Petersen Scholarship and NFR scholarship.

Also, Johanna Radulovic attending the University of Wisconsin-Parkside, Somers, received the NFR scholarship, Marjorie and Lewis McClelland Memorial scholarship and Bev and Dr. Myron Schuster Scholarship; and Madelyn Wade attending the University of Wisconsin- Milwaukee received the Mary Lou Goodspeed Memorial scholarship.

Jena Barrette was named a scholarship recipient. She died July 28 in a motor vehicle accident.

Those interested in applying for a scholarship or would like additional information to donate to the scholarship fund or establish a memorial scholarship can find out more by visiting nursesfoundationofracine.org