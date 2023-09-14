Investment project opportunity in a great Franksville/Caledonia location. Nestled into the very charming & quiet village of Franksville, but just minutes away from the new development happening along I-94, which also provides easy access to Milwaukee & Chicago. Quiet & convenient village lifestyle with neighborhood amenities close by. Franksville Biergarten all summer. Offered at a low price, this home has a new roof, but is otherwise in need of extensive repair to realize the great upside potential this property does have. Property is visibly in need of repair & is to be sold AS-IS.