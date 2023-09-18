This move-in ready Townhome w/Open Floor Plan features 1st and 2nd floor Bedrooms, 2 full Baths, and a Bonus Room that can be used as a Den/Office! Loft-Style upstairs Bedroom overlooks the Living Room, with a connected Bonus Area, a private full Bath Suite, and a Balcony to enjoy your morning coffee! Freshly Painted throughout. New Ceiling Fans. 2-story Stone Fireplace. Laminated Flooring. A/C. Laundry in Unit W/Stackable Brand New Washer & Dryer. Newly installed Carpeting. Updated Kitchen w/Gray Colored Cabinetry, Breakfast Bar, Brand-New SS Appliances, and a slider door that opens to a Private Patio with view of trees for your relaxation. 1 Car Assigned, Detached Garage. Desireable GURNEE SCHOOL DISTRICT! Beautiful Subdivision with Scenic Views, Security, Clubhouse, Gulf Coarse, Tennis Court, Exercise Amenities, and Swimming Pool! Unit is close to Shopping, Parks, and Transportation. This beautiful Unit is Awaiting for you to make it your HOME!!! NOTE: Garage Door Opener AS IS... ***Almost the ONLY Subdivision that one can still RENT***