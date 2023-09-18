**Seller offering $2500 closing cost credit**Here we have a VERY well maintained 2 bed 2 bath first floor condo with an attached 2 car garage in Avalon Parc. This home offers a gas fire place in the living room with a good size patio in back that has a beautiful view. The master bedroom is large with a sliding glass door leading outside and an attached private bath. The guest room is also very big with another full bath right outside. The basement is spacious and could be finished to your liking!! Also a nice private clubhouse to enjoy! Make this your home today!!