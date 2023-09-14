Adorable ranch home located on a dead end street with hardwood flooring throughout. White kitchen cabinetry. The full unfinished basement having additional space for an exercise space set up or your office desk space. Dryer/washer hook-up. Full open attic that can be used for additional storage. One car detached garage. Clean and ready to move in!
2 Bedroom Home in Waukegan - $1,300
Extensive fire damage but the possibilities are there!
Stunning 4 bed, 3.5 bath home in sought-after Whispering Knoll backing onto Prairie Lane elementary school. Over 4,900 sq ft of living space o…
3 acre hobby farm located in Racine County. Country setting with rustic farm house, pole shed, and barn. Home needs extensive updating/remodel…
GOLF COURSE VIEW! This 2 bedroom 2 bath townhome with 1 car detached garage overlooks gorgeous view of golf course. Upstairs bedroom is loft s…
Breathtaking views of Lake Michigan! This updated 3 bedroom, 2 bath home is located on a quite dead end street with low Somer's taxes. Many up…