3 BEDRROM 1.5 BATH CHAIN O'LAKES CHANNEL FRONT HOME W/BEAUTIFUL LAKE MARIE VIEWS. SOLID BRICK/CEDAR HOME W/CATHEDRAL CEILINGS IN LIVING ROOM, DINING ROOM & KITCHEN. CALIFORNIA DRIFT STONE FIREPLACE & SKYLIGHTS IN LIVING ROOM. SLIDERS OFF DINING ROOM TO 30x16 DECK. THE KITCHEN FEATURES WHITE CABINETS, BREAKFAST BAR & SPACE FOR A TABLE. SHARED 1/2 BATH OFF MASTER BEDROOM. PLENTY OF PARKING AND ROOM FOR YOUR BOAT. DOCK ON CHANNEL TO MOOR YOUR BOAT. SERENE OPEN LAND SURROUNDS THIS GREAT HOME. OVER 1.4 ACRES WITH 500 FEET OF WOODED WATERFRONT ON THE CHAIN O'LAKES.
3 Bedroom Home in Antioch - $2,800
