Check out this sharp one level ranch home, Mid-Century modern inspired - yes, built in the 1950s with plaster walls, hardwood floors, clean lines, open floor plan, unique built-in shelving and many updates for you! Ready to move in! Enter the charming covered front porch to the spacious 19 x 15 living room w/large picture window, hardwood flooring. Newer updated shelving units here make for excellent storage or display shelves or a nice set up for movie night (the TV stays). Check out that corner fireplace (wood-burning) and the cute office tucked away there for privacy. A double door from the office area leads to the enclosed porch/breezeway for more living space - a great spot for garden room, seasonal play room for the children - you decide! Wander back inside to see 3 good-sized bedrooms, all with hardwood floors, a clean recently updated bath. The dining room is spacious & opens to both the living room & kitchen. A convenient breakfast bar also here and see the unique shelving, built-in storage for the microwave. All stainless steel appliances, dishwasher just a few months new, stove and refrigerator 2 years new. Sharp brand new luxury vinyl flooring is here, in the dining room and winds into the main floor laundry with brand new washer, dryer and slop sink (6/23). The breezeway/enclosed porch leads to the 1+ car attached garage with built in shelving all around. Don't miss that brick patio (15 x 15), the raised garden bed and leading to very spacious near 1/4 acre corner lot - lots of space here for play, cook-outs, family fun! Other updates include new roof January 2023, electric panel new 2021, lots of fresh paint throughout, new blinds, freshly painted front porch - a real cutie - See it soon!!