Related to this story

Most Popular

3 Bedroom Home in Gurnee - $2,000

3 Bedroom Home in Gurnee - $2,000

Welcome Home!!! Great Rental, spacious, plenty of storage space, split level, freshly painted, 3 bedrooms, 1.5 bath, newer carpet throughout a…

4 Bedroom Home in Racine - $89,900

4 Bedroom Home in Racine - $89,900

This single family bungalow is the perfect home for owner occupants or investors! Located near Hwy 32, many restaurants, and businesses, this …

4 Bedroom Home in Racine - $80,000

4 Bedroom Home in Racine - $80,000

This 4 Bedroom 2 Bath home with a bedroom on the first floor has a family room, formal dining room, and a eat in kitchen with pantry. Upstairs…