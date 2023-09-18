Huge 3BR/2BA South Side Ranch with 2 Car Attached Garage, Fully Fenced in Back Yard with Patio and Vegetable Garden. Within Walking Distance to the Kingfish Field and Parks Nearby. Home has Newer High Efficiency Furnace, Copper Plumbing, Roof about 7 yrs old, Hardwood Floors in all the Bedrooms, Remodeled Bathroom in Master Bedroom, Bonus Room in the Basement, Finished Laundry Room, New Fence Panels, Stainless Steel Appliances and Fresh Paint on much of the Home.
3 Bedroom Home in Kenosha - $304,900
