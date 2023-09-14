Lincoln Park Area. Affordable 3 bedroom starter home with large rear yard.Selling ''AS IS'' condition. Roll up your sleeves. This will make a great starter or investment home. Steep stairs to the basement and second floor. Use caution!
Lincoln Park Area. Affordable 3 bedroom starter home with large rear yard.Selling ''AS IS'' condition. Roll up your sleeves. This will make a great starter or investment home. Steep stairs to the basement and second floor. Use caution!
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.