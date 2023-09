AVAILABLE AUGUST 1ST ! SPLIT LEVEL HOME WITH A FOUR SEASONS ROOM! COMPLETELY REMODELED! STONE AND ACCENT WALLS THROUGHOUT. NEW ENERGY EFFICIENT MECHANICALS, NEW FLOORING, NEW CLOSET ORGANIZERS, LARGE LAUNDRY ROOM. HUGE YARD, HUGE DECK FOR ENTERTAINING. FOUR SEASONS ROOM WITH VAULTED CEILINGS. 700 PLUS CREDIT SCORES. NO COLLECTIONS. NO EVICTIONS. NO PETS ALLOWED.