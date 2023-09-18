THIS CHARMING 3 BEDROOM, 2.5 BATHROOM "WITH BONUS ROOM DOWNSTAIRS" HOME HAS IT ALL!! ENJOY A PRIME LOCATION WITH LAKE VIEWS FROM THE FRONT YARD, WALK TO THE PARK, OR HIKE IN THE ADJACENT FOREST PRESERVE. WELL-KEPT HOME BOASTS VAULTED CEILINGS, CERAMIC FLOORS IN BATHS, FENCED YARD WITH SHED. THIS HOME COMES WITH LOTS OF NEW, A NEW A/C (2023), A NEWER FURNACE ( 2015), A NEW SUMP W/BATTERY BACKUP (2022), A NEW ROOF (2021), A NEW DISHWASHER (2021), A NEW MASTER BATHFLOOR (2023), NEW STOVE (2022). DON'T MISS OUT ON VIEWING THIS BEAUTY.