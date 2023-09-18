Welcome to your dream WATERFRONT retreat! This unique and beautiful 2-story Colonial-style home, nestled on a DOUBLE LOT, offers the ultimate in privacy and luxury living. With NO NEIGHBORS on either side, you'll enjoy unrivaled tranquility and breathtaking views of Lake Potomac. As you step inside, the gleaming HARDWOOD FLOORS throughout the main floor create an elegant and inviting atmosphere. Natural light pours into every corner, making the entire space feel open and bright. The spacious living room is a perfect gathering spot, featuring a pass-through window and widened door to the recently UPDATED KITCHEN, ensuring seamless entertaining. The kitchen itself is a chef's delight, boasting QUARTZ COUNTERTOPS, sleek matching white cabinets, and all STAINLESS STEEL appliances. Adjacent to the kitchen is a generously sized family room, complete with a cozy fireplace and glass doors that lead out to the luxurious back deck. Here, you'll find your own private oasis with stunning LAKE VISTAS and a secluded backyard that's perfect for outdoor gatherings and relaxation. Convenience is key on the main level, which also features a dedicated laundry room, making daily chores a breeze. Heading upstairs, you'll discover the recently installed wood floors that flow throughout the second floor. The primary bedroom is a spacious retreat with a recently UPDATED FULL BATHROOM, featuring a lux walk-in shower, modern electronic mirrors, and a touch of luxury. Two additional bedrooms on the second floor share another beautifully updated full bath. This home received EVEN MORE SIGNIFICANT UPDATES in 2020, including a new roof (for both the home AND shed), a new garage door, a modern air conditioning system, a stove and refrigerator upgrade, new blinds throughout, banister with motion activated stair lighting installed, a new fireplace facade, and fresh paint throughout, ensuring you can move in with peace of mind. ***For complete list of updates, see "Updates & Improvements" document under Additional Info tab.*** Don't miss this rare opportunity to own a waterfront haven with unmatched privacy and modern elegance. Schedule a showing today-- This gem won't last long! View the Virtual 3D Tour to experience the full grandeur of the home.