Your search will end at this beautiful, corner lot home. Located in the highly desirable Forest Trails subdivision, this 3 bedroom 2 1/2 bath offers 2355 square feet of living space with a three (3!) car attached garage and a full, partially finished basement. The second-floor loft may be converted into a fourth bedroom. Built in 1999, the finishes include custom woodwork throughout the first floor, 2 story stone fireplace, and a both formal dining and living rooms. The basement has been partially finished with additional storage space. All this on a wooded lot close to McDonald Woods Forest Preserve and the Lake County Bike Paths. Property sold as-is. Seller will not provide termite or survey. Taxes prorated at 100%.