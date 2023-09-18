Your search will end at this beautiful, corner lot home. Located in the highly desirable Forest Trails subdivision, this 3 bedroom 2 1/2 bath offers 2355 square feet of living space with a three (3!) car attached garage and a full, partially finished basement. The second-floor loft may be converted into a fourth bedroom. Built in 1999, the finishes include custom woodwork throughout the first floor, 2 story stone fireplace, and a both formal dining and living rooms. The basement has been partially finished with additional storage space. All this on a wooded lot close to McDonald Woods Forest Preserve and the Lake County Bike Paths. Property sold as-is. Seller will not provide termite or survey. Taxes prorated at 100%.
3 Bedroom Home in Lindenhurst - $389,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
Adorable ranch home located on a dead end street with hardwood flooring throughout. White kitchen cabinetry. The full unfinished basement havi…
Welcome Home!!! Great Rental, spacious, plenty of storage space, split level, freshly painted, 3 bedrooms, 1.5 bath, newer carpet throughout a…
This single family bungalow is the perfect home for owner occupants or investors! Located near Hwy 32, many restaurants, and businesses, this …
Extensive fire damage but the possibilities are there!
This 4 Bedroom 2 Bath home with a bedroom on the first floor has a family room, formal dining room, and a eat in kitchen with pantry. Upstairs…