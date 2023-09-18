Gorgeous 3 bedroom ranch on one acre in Mount Pleasant! Enjoy the peaceful country life & the Gifford school district! This home has been completely remodeled from top to bottom, inside and out in the past 3 years. LP smart siding, high end pella windows w/ black frames & built in blinds and retractable screens & uv protection. Spray foam insulation. New plumbing, new 200 amp electrical service, beautiful kitchen with maple cabinets & butcher block counters, brand new bathrooms with heated floors! Living room w/ wood burning stove leads out to your paver patio w/ built in fire pit & hot tub. It's like being on vacation - you'll never want to leave! First floor laundry. Hickory Hardwood floors. Insulated, heated garage with 220 electric. Extra parking pad. Furnace & AC new in 2019. No HOA!