Completely updated 3 bedroom, 1.5 bath Oak Creek ranch home in the desirable Shepards Hills Park neighborhood! Pride of ownership by this Craftsman-owner is highlighted throughout the entire home! All new flooring features a beautiful slate and stone tile foyer, bamboo thru FR, LR, KIT, and hallway, and carpet in 2 bedrooms. Features include updated bathrooms with modern flare and inlaid vanity and tub surround, new windows, new concrete patio, good size yard, new shed, overhead lighting in bedrooms, 2 large walk-in closets, pantry, stainless steel appliances, custom concrete kitchen counter tops, stone fireplace, and custom woodwork/trim throughout! Home warranty included, come see this home today!
3 Bedroom Home in Oak Creek - $349,900
