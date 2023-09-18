Impressive! Original owner offers this meticulously maintained & updated home with 2nd buildable lot! Lush landscaping, fenced in and located in the heart of Oak Creek. Steps from the Oak Leaf Trail & park, 2 minutes to schools & Drexel Town Square. Easy airport/downtown commutes! Freshly painted inside and out, this gorgeous home offers sunny southern exposure, 2 story living room, custom ceiling in dining room, kitchen w/dinette bay, cabinets with slides, main floor suite with new low-rise Kohler shower and WIC, main floor laundry plus 2nd laundry room downstairs. New carpet/flooring throughout, lovely hardwood in main living space. LL rec room w/wet bar. Huge Trex deck, custom gazebo, two sheds, pond with waterfall, Marvin windows, newer roof and skylights, garage attic storage, MORE!