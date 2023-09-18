Come see this cozy 3 bedroom partial brick bungelow! Priced to sell quickly! Large fenced in yard w/ cement slab that can double as a patio or parking slab.
3 Bedroom Home in Racine - $139,900
Adorable ranch home located on a dead end street with hardwood flooring throughout. White kitchen cabinetry. The full unfinished basement havi…
Welcome Home!!! Great Rental, spacious, plenty of storage space, split level, freshly painted, 3 bedrooms, 1.5 bath, newer carpet throughout a…
This single family bungalow is the perfect home for owner occupants or investors! Located near Hwy 32, many restaurants, and businesses, this …
Extensive fire damage but the possibilities are there!
This 4 Bedroom 2 Bath home with a bedroom on the first floor has a family room, formal dining room, and a eat in kitchen with pantry. Upstairs…