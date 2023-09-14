Short Sale approved at list price only, All specs need verification.No Steps on Front PorchNo FurnaceNo Hot Water HeaterNo Electrical PanelAll Utilities are turned offBeing sold As-Is/Where Is. Seller will make no repairs or cure any defects. All testing and inspections are at buyer's expense.All offers must include a Buyer's Premiumof $10,000 in addition to offer price. **buyer's premium is non-negotiable**Please refer to Short Sale Info in Documents tab before contacting listing agent