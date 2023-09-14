THE PERFECT MIX OF SPACE AND COZY!! THIS 3 BEDROOM, 2 BATH RANCH OFFERS AN UPDATED KITCHEN AND BATHROOM, NEWER FLOORING ON THE MAIN LEVEL, GOREGOUS WOODED VIEWS OUT THE KITCHEN SLIDER THAT LEADS TO A LARGE YARD, PATIO AND SHED. JOURNEY DOWN INTO THE FINISHED WALK-OUT BASEMENT WITH ROOM FOR AN OFFICE, ANOTHER FAMILY/REC ROOM, WOOD BURNING STOVE (AS-IS) AND ANOTHER FULL BATH AND LAUNDRY ROOM (NO WASHER AND DRYER INSTALLED). NORTH POINT MARINA NEARBY FOR YOUR LAKE MICHIGAN VIEWS AND BOATING! TENANT RESPONSIBLE FOR ALL UTILITIES, LAWN CARE AND SNOW REMOVAL. 6 MONTH LEASE WITH OPTION FOR MONTH TO MONTH AFTER THE 6 MONTHS IS UP. MINIMUM CREDIT SCORE OF 690. CREDIT/BACKGROUND CHECK ON ALL APPLICANTS OVER 18, LAST 2 PAYSTUBS REQUIRED. LIST AGENT WILL SEND SMARTMOVE APPLICATION DIRECTLY TO ALL APPLICANTS.