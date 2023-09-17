3 acre hobby farm located in Racine County. Country setting with rustic farm house, pole shed, and barn. Home needs extensive updating/remodeling. House features ornate trim with a pocket door. Basement is partial with crawl space under front of home with basement under the rest, stone foundation, metal roof, and aluminum siding. Pole shed was built in 2000. 45' x 40', gravel floor, water, no heat, sliding door 16' wide by 12' high. Barn is also rustic with metal roof and stone foundation. Mature trees with some fruit trees.