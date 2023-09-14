This home has everything you are looking for to make it your perfect home. Everything has been redone in this spacious 2 story, 4 BR, 2 full & 2 half baths with 2 Car attached garage. Home is move-in ready. Dining-Living room combination, large Deck and finished basement with a wet bar is great for entertaining. Recently remodeled, with new Kitchen cabinets, countertops, appliance and bathrooms. New windows for energy saving, Patio door, garage door and front screen door. Fireplace in family room. Fenced yard. Close to everything-Gurnee Mills shopping, entertainment and close to tollway. Available immediately. A must see.