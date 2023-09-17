One of the Original Farmhouses in Gurnee. Just Under Half Acre (.49). Plenty of space for entertainment both inside and out. Hardwood Floors. Country Kitchen with Peninsula and NEW Stainless Appliances (March 21). Formal Dining Room. Living Room with French Doors with Wood Burning Fireplace. There's a first floor primary bedroom suite, Den, Full Bathroom and Private Deck. Three Large 2nd Floor Bedrooms with large closets and Updated Full Bathroom. Large Mud and Laundry Room. Large 2.5 Car Garage, Storage Shed and fully fenced yard. (2021), NEW WASHER AND DRYER (2019). NEW WATER HEATER (2019) NEW SUMP PUMP (2019). NEWER WINDOWS COME WITH TRANSFERABLE WARRANTY! BRAND NEW ROOF (DECEMBER 2020)! BRAND NEW STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES (MARCH 2021)! CLOSE TO SHOPPING & RESTAURANTS!