Welcome to this exquisite, well cared for 4-bedroom, 2.5-bathroom residence nestled on a picturesque lot. Step inside and be greeted by a grand foyer adorned with high ceilings and a graceful staircase. Follow the elegant hardwood floors to discover a spacious eat-in kitchen boasting newer stainless steel appliances. The kitchen seamlessly connects to a generous family room, complete with a cozy fireplace and direct access to an expansive deck featuring built-in seating. Ideal for hosting formal gatherings, the combined living and dining room creates an inviting ambiance. Escape to the master bedroom retreat, featuring a substantial walk-in closet and a private bath with a luxurious whirlpool tub, separate shower, and a double bowl vanity. Other additional sizable bedrooms share a well-appointed second-floor full bath with a double bowl vanity. Need extra space? Don't overlook the finished lower level with direct outdoor access outside offering recreational, laundry, and storage rooms. For added convenience, the large two-car garage includes attic storage. This property also features a newer roof and siding, as well as a convenient trail located near the property borders. Come and explore the multitude of features this remarkable property has to offer!