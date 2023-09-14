Experience the ultimate in lakefront living with this beautifully remodeled 4-bedroom, 3-bathroom home. Enjoy breathtaking views of Lake Michigan right from your backyard! The second floor boasts spacious bedrooms, each with a huge walk-in closet that can double as den space. The first floor offers a large living room and kitchen, with a convenient first-floor bedroom. Step outside to relax on the lovely front porch or park in your private driveway for added privacy. This is the perfect place to call home!