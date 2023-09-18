This 4 bed/3.5 bath home is begging you to just move right in. Beautiful entryway opens to an oversized living room with gas fireplace. An extra large kitchen with generous eating space. LVP flooring, SS appliances, Soft close Close doors & tons of counter space. This will be your favorite room in the house! 1st floor laundry, half bath and office with french doors round off the first floor. Upstairs has 4 great size bedrooms. Primary bedroom has large walk in closet and a 4 piece bathroom. It will be a great place to escape to. Basement has a full bathroom, additional bedroom/office (no egress) and large rec room. Private patio spot with all yard built in zoned sprinkler system. This home will not disappoint! Roof, gutters-'23 A/C- '22, Dishwasher & Washer '23, EDO-'21