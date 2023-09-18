Beautifully rehabbed 4 BR, 2 BA ranch. This lovely home sits on a block with well-manicured homes. Rehabbed kitchen, rehabbed baths, newer flooring, recessed lighting and ceiling fans throughout. Newer windows, siding & mechanicals. Wonderful open flowing floor plan with many windows makes for a spacious and sunny feel. Separate laundry/mudroom. Nice yard with detached 2 car garage, parking pad for 2 cars, and shed. Home backs to the open area of the Robert McClory bike Path. Conveniently located close to expressways, restaurants & shopping at Fountain Square, Great Lakes Naval Station, Captain James Lovell Federal Health Care Center, and more! Sold as-is.
4 Bedroom Home in North Chicago - $205,000
