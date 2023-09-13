Welcome to the desirable Hunt Club Farms subdivision, where this stunning home awaits you on over 5 acres of picturesque land. Surrounded by horse riding trails and serene views, this property offers a unique opportunity to embrace a tranquil lifestyle. As you step through the grand 2-story foyer, you'll be captivated by the elegant atmosphere. The office, adorned with stunning built-ins, and the formal dining room offer a glimpse of the craftsmanship throughout the home. The main level master bedroom is a retreat in itself, featuring a gorgeous fireplace, a private entry, and an ensuite bathroom with a dual vanity, Koehler jetted bath system, and a separate shower. The 2-story family room becomes a focal point, boasting a brick fireplace, a wet bar, and exterior access to the beautiful surroundings. The gourmet kitchen is a chef's delight, equipped with a double oven, a 6-burner cook-top, a breakfast bar, plenty of cabinets, a butler's pantry, and an inviting eating area. Upstairs, three bedrooms await. The first two bedrooms are connected by a Jack & Jill bathroom, with the second bedroom also sharing an exterior balcony with the third bedroom. The fully finished basement adds even more living space, with a half bath, a rec room, a game room, and an additional office or bonus room. Outside, you'll discover your personal oasis. Enjoy nature's wonders in the peaceful backyard, featuring a patio and beautiful landscaping. This property allows for horses, making it ideal for equestrian enthusiasts. Don't miss the chance to make this extraordinary home in Hunt Club Farms your own. Embrace the tranquility and beauty of this remarkable setting. Schedule a showing today and start living your dream lifestyle!