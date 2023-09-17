Welcome home! This nicely updated West Racine beauty offers so much space and storage! With 4 bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms, there's plenty of room for everyone! The 1st floor offers a LR/DR, beautifully updated kitchen with granite counters, convenient 1/2 bath and a huge main bedroom (with great walk-in closet!) that would also be perfect as a family room! Upstairs you will discover 3 more bedrooms (2 with walk-in closets as well!) and full bath. There is ample space for everyone! The lower level features another large room that would be an ideal office/den (or man cave!) as well as a full bathroom/laundry room. The fenced in backyard is perfect for entertaining family and friends (or pets)! Welcoming 3 seasons room! It is located across from a park! It's your perfect family home!