This 4 Bedroom 2 Bath home with a bedroom on the first floor has a family room, formal dining room, and a eat in kitchen with pantry. Upstairs there is a family room with 3 bedrooms and large closets. Home also features 2.5 car garage with built on storage area for all of the lawn equipment. This home is ready for the savvy investor or for you to come in and make it your own. Seriously looking at all offers.