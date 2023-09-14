This single family bungalow is the perfect home for owner occupants or investors! Located near Hwy 32, many restaurants, and businesses, this home is in a great location. Schedule a showing today!
4 Bedroom Home in Racine - $89,900
Related to this story
Look through budget-friendly homes for first home buyers and flippers
Look through budget-friendly homes for first home buyers and flippers
Take a peek at fixer-uppers with potential to beautiful old homes around Kenosha
Here are some Kenosha homes with history that you might be able to call your own.