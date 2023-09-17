This stunning all-brick home on just over an acre w/110ft frontage on Lake Michigan is a rare find. It has been completely renovated within the last 6 years, featuring modern appliances, beautiful wood floors, & a large living room with a fireplace. The spacious master suite boasts a soaking tub, walk-in shower, and built-in storage. Additionally, the property includes three more bedrooms, two full bathrooms, and an office-bedroom combo with a convenient Murphy bed. The lower level of the home includes a unique feature- a room for washing your furry companions. With a modern kitchen, separate bar/wine area, & refrigerator, this property is perfect for hosting guests. Overlooking the lake, this home is a must-see for those seeking luxury and high-end amenities.