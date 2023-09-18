Beautiful quality-built brick home with first floor master suite! One owner. 2-Story Foyer with custom staircase and hardwood floor. Large kitchen with top-quality appliances, center island, and eating area overlooking the pool. Kitchen is open to the spacious family room with fireplace. Hardwood floors throughout most of the first floor. Large sunroom with 2 walls of glass. The perfect place to enjoy your morning coffee while appreciating nature. Executive first floor study with built-in cabinets. The master suite has a tray ceiling, large bay window overlooking the backyard, walk-in closet and spacious whirlpool bath. Dining room serviced by a Butler pantry. Upstairs bedrooms all have direct access to a bathroom. Large finished bonus room offers plenty of possibilies. English basement is finished adding a second family room with fireplace, rec room with large bar, bedroom and bath, billiard room and tons of storage. FOUR car garage. Staircase from garage right into the basement. Enjoy your private relaxing backyard retreat complete with inground pool, hot tub, and brick patio, fenced and professionally landscaped. LOCATION! This home is across the street from Hunt Club Farms open land with Lake Justin. Enjoy beautiful sunsets! The backyard is lined with the white bridle trails of Hunt Club. More information and photos are coming soon! First time on the market.