Elegantly decorated home in a private subdivision, nestled on a spacious nicely landscaped 1 acre lot. Admire the soaring ceilings and bespoken finishes gracing every room. Ideal for hosting, the home boasts an expansive dining area and a fully finished walkout lower level equipped with a large home gym, an additional bedroom and a full luxury bathroom! Conveniently located close to town, schools, shopping, parks, Metra station, major roads and more! The sunlit first floor showcases impressive high ceilings! Relish in the gourmet kitchen complete with granite counters, double ovens and premium stainless steel appliances! Adjacent find a cozy family room with a to die for fireplace! The opulent 1st floor master suite offers a true luxury master bath and large walk in closet! Also a spacious, private home office and wine/morning room off the kitchen! The acre lot offers a vast mutli-level paver patio, intricately designed hardscape and a fountain with a waterfall! Oversize 3+ car heated garage, extended driveway! A very exquisite home!