Incredible luxury estate situated on 20 acres of tranquility. Step inside this 8,000+ sq ft home & find endless possibilities for relaxation & entertainment. The massive kitchen features custom Poggenpohl cabinets, Viking & Subzero appliances & a Tuikivi wood stove/pizza oven that overlooks the indoor pool, perfect for year round swimming. Great room features a vaulted ceiling & large windows on 3 sides filling the room with natural light offering fantastic views & a staircase leading to the finished walkout LL. Outstanding pool room with wood plank ceiling, seating area, & shower is connected to the South facing deck & screen porch. Master has heated floors & a balcony overlooking the backyard. 4 car attached garage & 30x40 detached studio. 20 min to MKE Airport & 25 min to downtown MKE
contributed
5 Bedroom Home in Franksville - $1,599,900
