This well-kept 5 bedroom, 3.5 bathroom home has everything you need on a beautiful country setting. Sitting on almost 4 acres, this home boasts an attached garage in addition to a gardening shed and pole shed. Enjoy the view from your screened in porch looking out over the stream running through the property. Inside the house you will enjoy vaulted ceilings, and a master bedroom suite. The kitchen includes two ovens and a great pantry with extra storage space. The finished basement provides plenty of space for entertaining including its own kitchenette and two additional bedrooms and bathroom. The space above the garage, the gardening shed and 32'x63' heated pole barn with cement floors offer endless possibilities! Don't miss out on this beautiful home!