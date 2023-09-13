Exquisite Estate Home on 7+ acre lot! A circular drive leads to the front entry. The beautiful hardwood/glass double door entry opens to the two-story foyer. The foyer has rich hardwood flooring and is open to the dining room and living room, entries framed with architectural moulding. The living room opens to an octagon section, perfect for your baby grand piano or a private sitting area. Magazine-perfect remodeled gourmet kitchen has TOP-QUALITY everything! Furniture-style arched breakfast-bar island, decorator light fixtures, granite tops, large sitting area with sliders to a deck. Enjoy your morning coffee overlooking the panoramic backyard. Vaulted family rm w/fireplace & access to huge deck w/panoramic view of Hunt Club Farms. Doors to no-maintenance composite deck and staircase to pool and patio. Gorgeous master suite has an octagon sitting area and rich carpeting. Part of the upper hall overlooks the 2-story foyer. Generous sized bedrooms and closets. Finished walkout adds rec rm/40x14 billiard rm, 14x20 family rm w/fireplace, bath, and Home Theater. And what a theater! Custom theater carpeting, plus seating, super sharp. TWO 1ST class laundry rooms you have to see. One of the first and 1 on the second floor. Enjoy summer in Hunt Club in your own private swimming pool, complete with diving board. Relax around the pool and on the patio. The pool area is fenced in with white fencing and has tiered hardscape landscaping. This is an equestrian lot, allowing horses. The property backs up to part of the 10 miles of bridle trails in Hunt Club Farms for easy access. The pristine grounds offers beautiful views in all directions. This home was remodeled from top to bottom. New roof. The major remodeling was done in 2013 and the home still looks brand new. This is a home for the discerning buyer.