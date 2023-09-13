BRAND NEW ROOF, GUTTERS, AND SKYLIGHT! Welcome to this stunning 5 bedroom, 5.2 bath home boasting an open floor plan and luxurious features throughout. As you enter the foyer, you'll be greeted by an elegant dining room, setting the stage for memorable gatherings and dinner parties. The kitchen is a chef's dream, complete with high-end refrigerator, island cooktop, large pantry, wet bar, stainless steel appliances, and an eating bar for casual meals. The adjacent bright eating area offers exterior access to a patio, perfect for enjoying morning coffee or alfresco dining. On the main level, you'll find a convenient 1st floor bedroom with a walk-in closet and ensuite featuring a walk-in shower. The bright and spacious great room is the heart of the home, featuring 12' high trayed ceiling with lighting and fan, cozy fireplace and two sets of French doors that open to the patio, seamlessly blending indoor and outdoor living. Completing the main level is an office, laundry room, and two half baths for added convenience. Retreat to the spacious master bedroom on the upper level, boasting two walk-in closets and a bright ensuite bathroom with a jacuzzi, double sink, and walk-in shower. Two of the additional bedrooms are connected via a jack and jill bathroom, perfect for siblings or guests. The fourth bedroom is generously sized and features an ensuite with a walk-in shower. The basement of this home offers even more space for entertainment and relaxation. You'll find a spacious recreational room, a bathroom with a walk-in shower, an eating area, and a second kitchen with plenty of cabinetry for storage. The big backyard is a true outdoor oasis, featuring a brick paver patio that provides ample space for outdoor furniture and hosting gatherings with friends and family. This home is a true gem, offering an abundance of space, high-end finishes, and a thoughtfully designed layout with a very large heated 4-car 8F high garage. Don't miss the opportunity to make it your own and enjoy the perfect blend of luxury and comfort.