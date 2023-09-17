ABSOLUTELY BREATH-TAKING PRAIRIE SCHOOL LANDMARK 5 BEDROOMS / 3.1 BATHROOMS BRICK MANOR HOUSE ON 1.7 ACRES BACKING TO THE RAVINE ACROSS FROM UPTON PARK IN WAUKEGAN! This Historic House has an Open Floor Plan w/ 10 Ft Ceilings, Elegant Trim and Moldings Through-Out, Formal Living and Dining Room and Excellent Space to Entertain Guest, Gourmet Eat-In Kitchen w/ 42" Cabinets, All Wood Parlor Room w/ Built In Bookcases, Family Room w/ Views of the Gardens and Tons of Windows, 2nd Floor has a Primary Bedroom and Three Generous Sized Bedrooms, 2 Full Bathrooms, Walkout Basement w/ 5th Bedroom, 2nd Kitchen and Recreation Room, Detached 2 Car Garage, Large Driveway, House is Currently Being Sold "As-Is".