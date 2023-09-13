Welcome to this outstanding combination of luxurious living and resort amenities. This property has it all. Rich woodwork, soaring ceilings, spacious rooms, hardwood, granite, travertine floors, 4 fireplaces, 6 bedrooms, 10 bathrooms. On top of that, there is a full fitness facility, second kitchen, indoor pool and hot tub, home theater, bowling alley, massage room, bar, dance floor, lounge, and just redone tennis courts overlooking the lakeview. It's the perfect place for a 'Stay-cation'. Be dazzled upon entering this mansion with the two-story marble foyer with a spectacular hanging chandelier! The gourmet kitchen is a dream with a multitude of white cabinets, granite tops, center island, breakfast bar seating and top-of-the-line appliances. There is a convenient Butler pantry between the kitchen and formal dining room. The dining room has a full wall of built in buffet cabinets. There is a beautiful study with cherry panelled walls, built-in bookcases/cabinetry. There is a first floor bedroom with bath and walk-in closet. Next to the kitchen is a spacious sunroom with walls of windows offering a panoramic view of Lake Justin and the open land of Hunt Club Farms. Hunt Club Farms is an equestrian area with over 10 miles of white fenced bridle trails and pasture land. Doors lead to a sundeck where you can relax in the evening and watch the gorgeous sunsets over the lake and open area. All of the bedrooms are large and have access to a bathroom of it's own. One of the bedrooms has it's own den, and a 'secret' room' used as a toy room, serving as a suite. There is an open upper hall with a view of the 2-story granite foyer and the 2-story family room. Stunning. The walkout basement leads to the huge entertainment wing with soaring ceilings and an open floor plan. For those with extra vehicles, there is a 4 car heated attached garage with a charger for your electric car and a 2 car detached garage. The driveway leads to a drive to the detached garage as well as to a private courtyard to the attached garage. The home's freshly-done tennis court is a first-class place to play the courts. All conveniently close to major highways and plentiful shopping. Mid-way between Milwaukee and Chicago airports. Quck access to the tollway and Rt 41. There is too much to list. You will be amazed. A place you will be proud to call 'Home'.